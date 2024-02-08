Tamil Nadu: Same judge to resume hearing suo motu revision cases against minister

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court will continue to hear the suo motu revision cases he had initiated against acquittal and discharge of sitting and former Tamil Nadu ministers in corruption cases.

The cases initiated against sitting ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, former chief minister O Panneerselvam and former minister B Valarmathi have been listed for hearing before the judge on Thursday.

When the cases came up before him on Monday for final hearing, the counsel for the ministers informed him that the Supreme Court was to pass orders on a petition filed by Ramachandran against the cases being heard by him. Subsequently, he adjourned the hearing for Wednesday.

The Supreme Court directed the chief justice of Madras High Court to decide who should be assigned the cases in his capacity as master of the roster. Though adjourned for Wednesday, the cases were not listed.

However, they have been listed for Thursday before Justice Anand Venkatesh. It is learnt that the CJ has decided to let Justice Venkatesh to continue hearing the cases since he is currently holding the portfolio for cases against MPs/MLAs.

When he initiated the suo motu revision of the trial court orders, the counsel for the ministers had objected against him continuing to hold the hearings. However, he had, then, told the counsel he would continue to hear even if they objected to it.