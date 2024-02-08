TN did not get flood-assistance from union govt: Kanimozhi

MADURAI: Even though teams from the Union government inspected flood-hit areas in Tamil Nadu multiple times, it has still not released funds and all relief and rehabilitation efforts were carried out by Chief Minister MK Stalin using state funds, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said.
Speaking during a special manifesto panel meeting in Madurai on Wednesday, she said that as per the chief minister’s instructions ahead of the elections, the DMK is organising special meetings across the state to meet with people and other various stakeholders and discuss various issues. The panel sought representations from stakeholders in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and Sivagangai districts. Earlier, the committee organised meetings in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.
Speaking to media persons, Kanimozhi said, “All the demands and issues submitted during these meetings will be taken to the chief minister, and our election manifesto will based on these submissions. Of the petitions received in Madurai, GST-related issues were among the major topics raised by industrialists and MSME experts. Petitions about reduction of funds for the railways in the southern districts and issues related to the 100 days labour scheme were raised.”
Meanwhile, speaking about the alliance with other parties, she said the chief minister will follow the footsteps of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi and coordinate with the allies and address their issues.
Kanimozhi also said that the DMK has fulfilled most of its election promises, while on the contrary, the BJP government failed to fulfil its poll promises. “Nobody has received Rs15 lakhs as promised, nor have the farmers received any relief. Though reservations for women have been implemented, nobody knows when it will be initiated. Even after the Union government’s teams inspected flood-affected areas in the state, they failed to allot funds. All works were carried out by the DMK government in the state.”
She assured that as promised, the DMK government will initiate all schemes, including giving Rs1,000 to women in the state.
Dr N Jegatheesan, president of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industries submitted a detailed petition regarding the industrial development needed in Madurai and neighbouring districts. It was requested that the next investors’ meet be hosted in Madurai as the recent meet in Chennai did not bring any new projects to Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul or Sivagangai.
Also, the proposed Thoothukudi - Madurai Industrial corridor project has to be initiated for better industrial growth in the southern districts. The airport extension works should also be carried out soon and an underpass should be built at the highway considering the logistic issues near the airport. Several other petitions were also submitted by various stakeholders during the meeting.