TN did not get flood-assistance from union govt: Kanimozhi

MADURAI: Even though teams from the Union government inspected flood-hit areas in Tamil Nadu multiple times, it has still not released funds and all relief and rehabilitation efforts were carried out by Chief Minister MK Stalin using state funds, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said.

Speaking during a special manifesto panel meeting in Madurai on Wednesday, she said that as per the chief minister’s instructions ahead of the elections, the DMK is organising special meetings across the state to meet with people and other various stakeholders and discuss various issues. The panel sought representations from stakeholders in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and Sivagangai districts. Earlier, the committee organised meetings in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.

Speaking to media persons, Kanimozhi said, “All the demands and issues submitted during these meetings will be taken to the chief minister, and our election manifesto will based on these submissions. Of the petitions received in Madurai, GST-related issues were among the major topics raised by industrialists and MSME experts. Petitions about reduction of funds for the railways in the southern districts and issues related to the 100 days labour scheme were raised.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the alliance with other parties, she said the chief minister will follow the footsteps of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi and coordinate with the allies and address their issues.