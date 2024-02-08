Tourists blamed for garbage woes in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: Reckless conduct by tourists has been blamed for piling of solid waste on roads leading to scenic spots in the Nilgiris.

Tourists continue to throw beer and liquor bottles along with the garbage on the roadside in Solur town panchayat.

Vice President of the panchayat SR Prakash Kumar said “Many tourists bring one and two litre plastic water bottles despite the ban on them. Frequent checks are done at Kallar, Gudalur etc leading to the hill town. But bottles are found cast aside on the roadside, thus polluting the environment.”

Braving cold weather, sanitary worker Vinoth was seen picking up empty bottles and garbage at 7 am on Wednesday.

“Every day I collect three to four kilogram of garbage and a large number of empty bottles,” said Vinoth.

Solur Town Panchayat Executive Officer M A Harshad said “We have engaged four sanitary workers exclusively to collect waste thrown by the tourists on the roadside between Kamarajar Sagar dam and Pykara.”