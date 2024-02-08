Withdraw cases against us: Jallikattu protesters to CM

MADURAI: A total of 64 persons, who were involved in the jallikattu protest in 2017, jointly submitted a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday seeking to pass an order to withdraw the cases registered against them. The petitioners stated that several cases were filed against them, in spite of staging the protest in a democratic manner.

“In 2017, jallikattu protests were held in Alanganallur, Sellur, Thideernagar, Avaniyapuram and Perungudi regions, and the CB-CID police identified and booked as many as 200 protesters from the district. Though the previous government had announced to withdraw the cases, no further action was taken,” said K Selvaraj, one of the protesters.

He further stated that all 64 petitioners had been attending the court hearings for the past seven years, and alleged that similar cases that were filed against protesters in other districts, except Madurai, have already been withdrawn. Also, the protesters submitted another petition to Thoothukudi MP K Kanimozhi on Wednesday.