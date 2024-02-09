AIADMK demands white paper on foreign investments attracted by DMK

CHENNAI/NAMAKKAL: The state government has attracted Rs 8.65 lakh crore worth investment, which will generate employment for 30 lakh people, in the last 33 months, said a press release issued by the government on Thursday.

At the investors meet conducted in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi, MoUs for investments worth Rs 1.9 lakh crore were signed to generate employment for 2.8 lakh people. In the second phase, investment worth Rs 7,441 crore were inked by officials travelling to the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan. The global investors meet conducted this year attracted investments worth Rs 6.6 lakh and direct and indirect employment for 26 lakh people.

Efforts to create a 45,000-acre land bank in the next five years to industrialise the state is also on. In the 33 months, foundations have been laid for 44 industries and 27 of them have been opened. This has created job opportunities for 74,757 people. These are part of the initiative taken by the state government to ensure that Tamil Nadu achieves USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, added the release.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded a white paper on foreign investments attracted by the DMK government in the past 33 months.

In a statement here, Palaniswami quoted Chief Minister MK Stalin as saying MoUs with investment commitments worth Rs 3,440 crore have been signed during his visit to Spain. “Just 20 days ago, the state government organised Global Investors Meet in Chennai by spending crores of rupees. The government could have invited the investors from Spain also for the GIM. Why the CM have to fly to Spain 20 days after the GIM? Was this to attract investments or to make an investment? The CM should clarify this.”

Palaniswami said there are reports that of the three companies that signed MoUs during the CM’s visit to Spain, two already have their manufacturing units in Chennai. “As such, why has the CM flown to Spain all the way from Chennai to sign the MoUs?” he asked.

He also said though the DMK government has been claiming to work towards making TN a trillion-dollar economy, so far, no draft report to realise the target has been released.