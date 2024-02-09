Bird census identifies 389 species in Tamil Nadu's wetlands

CHENNAI: A synchronised bird census, conducted on January 27 and 28 in Tamil Nadu, showed the presence of 389 species and over 6.8 lakh birds predominantly in the state’s wetlands. The census was conducted at 894 vantage points in wetlands, water bodies and bird sanctuaries, including 179 forest areas, 555 rural areas and 170 urban spaces.

The results were released by the forest department on Thursday. Of the 389 species identified, 120 were water birds and the remaining 269 are terrestrial bird species. Among 6.8 lakh birds estimated, 79% (5.36 lakh) are water birds and 21% (1.44 lakh) are terrestrial, said Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, environment, climate change and forests department.

A total of 9,800 members participated in the estimation including 6,450 volunteers, birds enthusiasts, NGOs and 3,350 forest department staff.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE there was no new species found during the census. “All the species recorded were from the checklist. This year, we have increased the vantage points to 894 from 650 last year. Efforts will be made to identify more wetlands and waterbodies in the coming exercises.”

Experts said due to unprecedented rains in some of the southern districts during the northeast monsoon, it can impact the migratory bird count next season.

The seasonal migration occurs every year over the Central Asian Flyway, comprising 29 countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, India, Bhutan, Myanmar and Maldives. The birds take the long haul from the Arctic and European regions during the winter in South Asia and stop over in coastal swamps at Point Calimere between November and February.