CHENNAI: Panic gripped Chennai after at least 13 private schools in the city received bomb threat through emails on Thursday morning.

Multiple bomb detection squads and sniffer dog teams conducted anti-sabotage checks at the schools in Mannady, JJ Nagar, Anna Nagar, Gopalapuram, Nandambakkam and Royapettah, among others, police said.

A police press release issued later in the day said all the 13 schools were checked and the threat turned out to be a hoax. Special police and cyber crime teams have started an inquiry to trace the culprits behind the threat mails.

“All the emails were sent from a single email ID and the cyber crime police have been brought in to trace and identify the person(s) behind this,” said Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Chennai, at a press meet held at the Chennai City Police Commissioner office on Thursday afternoon.

He said the email service through which the threat mails were sent was a “problematic” one as it makes it difficult to trace the sender. The email said if school authorities fail to take immediate action, the bombs would explode soon. The senders have not made any demands, the police officer said.

As per the press release, a case has been registered with the Cyber Crime Wing of the city police and an “intensive investigation” is under way to nab the culprits who sent the email.