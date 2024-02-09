Chennai police deny BJP nod for rally during Annamalai yatra

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have denied permission to BJP to conduct a procession for ‘En Mann, En Makkal Yatra’, in which the national BJP president J P Nadda was supposed to participate. While permission for the procession was denied, police have granted permission to conduct a gathering at a private school in Kilpauk, opposite to Pachaiyappa College.

Police said the permission was denied due to the traffic congestion that might occur. BJP had sought permission to conduct rallies at three locations - Sholinganallur, Perungudi and Nandanam. Nagarajan had met the police commissioner and traffic ACP on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at DMK for taking out a procession to Aringar Anna memorial, BJP state vice-president Nagarajan said the procession by BJP is not to a memorial but to discuss public issues. “The police gave permission for a protest against NEET where around 1,000 school students were ferried in MTC buses,”he said, adding they will appeal the matter in court.

“We have planned a convention in Tiruppur on February 25 where PM Modi is expected to participate,” said Nagarajan.