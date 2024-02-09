Final hearing in TN ministers’ suo motu cases from Feb 27

CHENNAI: The suo motu revision cases against the acquittal and discharge of ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, former chief minister O Panneerselvam, and former minister B Valarmathi will be taken up for final hearing from February 27.

The cases will be heard by Justice N Anand Venkatesh who had initiated the suo motu proceedings finding fault with the orders of the trial courts.

When the cases came up for hearing on Thursday, he said, “The CJ issued an administrative order on February 7 directing to assign all suo motu revision cases against MP/MLAs to me. This would have come normally to me with my portfolio (to deal with MP/MLAs cases).” The CJ had issued the orders following the Supreme Court’s direction to take a call on whom to assign for the case hearings as Ramachandran and Thennarasu sought orders to assign a judge other than Justice Anand Venkatesh.

The judge said that the final hearing of cases would be taken up on February 27, 28, 29, and March 5. While cases against another sitting minister I Periyasamy will be taken up for final hearing already scheduled on February 12 and 13, the case against former minister K Ponmudi will be taken upon from February 19 to 22.