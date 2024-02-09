HMs across Tamil Nadu in a spot as funds for annual day not released

COIMBATORE: The school education department issued an order in January directing HMs across the state to organise annual day events on February 10. HMs say the government did not release funds as on Thursday evening and that they have been spending from their pockets or arranging sponsors.

The headmaster of a panchayat union middle school at Anthiyur in Erode told TNIE, “On January 31, the school education department issued a notification directing schools to conduct annual day for the current academic year by February 10.

The notification stated that funds would be allocated to each school. A school with less than 100 students will get Rs 2,500. If there are more than 250 students, the school will get Rs 4,000 and if the strength is more than 2,000, it will get Rs 50,000.

So far, the funds have not been released.” A headmaster, C Rajkumar (name changed) from Perur said, “Our school has 170 students and we are supposed to get Rs 4, 000. In reality, this is not enough. The cost of arrangements for the audio system light setting, and tent will be around Rs 5,000. Besides, we have give mementoes to guests, provide snacks and tea, distributing prizes to students, etc. For all these, we need at least Rs 15,000.”

Tamil Nadu Primary School Teacher Federation general secretary S Mayil told TNIE, “Officers should not force HMs to conduct the annual day without giving funds. They all are busy on making arrangements instead of focusing on classes.”

A senior officer in the directorate of elementary education told TNIE, “We are taking steps to release the funds to schools. The GO regarding celebrating annual day has been forwarded to the finance section. Already we have communicated to HMs of primary schools that they can hold the event after receiving funds, without urgency.”

A few headmasters however claimed they did not receive any communication about this. Repeated attempts to reach the school education secretary J Kumaragurubaran went in vain.