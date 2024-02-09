Hold re-exam within 3 months of cancellation of test, says Congress MP Vishnu Prasad

CHENNAI: Congress MP MK Vishnu Prasad has told the Parliament in case of cancellation of a central government recruitment exam, the authorities should take steps to fix the re-examination date within three months from the date of cancellation. He was speaking during a discussion on the bill to curb malpractices in examinations.

Prasad appreciated the bill and said it is the need of the hour. He further highlighted the various mismanagement of the examination process reported in the past, adding though 41 document-leak cases (related to the job-recruitment process) were reported in almost 15 states, no FIR has been registered or arrest made so far.

The Congress MP said the NEET is not a level-playing field. “The students of government schools, trained in state syllabus, have to compete with those students who are educated in the private institutions. Plus, the NEET syllabus and the examination question papers are being prepared at the central level. Where is the level playing field here?,” he asked.