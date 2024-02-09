INDIA bloc, DYFI, VCK wave black flags against Governor Ravi in Theni

THENI: Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), DYFI, and VCK waved black flags at Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, who was in Theni to inaugurate the State-Level Women Entrepreneurs, Self-Help Group Federation (SHGs), and Farmer Producer Organisation's conference. It is organised by Annadana - the Coca-Cola India Foundation and CENDECT ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

In his inaugural address, Ravi said that India has been developing across fields, "but somehow our farmers and our women have not got the full share of development." He also lauded the Narendra Modi government and briefed about the agricultural policies implemented by it.

Stating that Theni is among the poorest districts in the state in terms of GDP, Ravi said Tamil Nadu is the second-largest economy in the country, after Maharashtra. He further requested farmers to get in touch with KVK University, which would help them improve agriculture.

CENDECT ICAR KVK Chairman P Pitchaimal briefed the gathering about the significance of Project Unnati Mango, which aims to provide local farmers in Tamil Nadu with the necessary tools, skill training, and resources for mango cultivation.

In view of the governor's visit, members of INDIA staged a protest, while DYFI and VCK waved black flags during Ravi's arrival in Andipatti. Following this, the police arrested four of the protesters.