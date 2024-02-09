Madras HC seeks reply on plea to prevent encroachment of land for jallikattu arena

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought reply from the district authorities on a petition filed by a man seeking direction to prevent the authorities from encroaching his land for creating an exit for bulls from the newly constructed jallikattu arena in Alanganallur.

In his petition, S Karuppachami stated that he had allowed the authorities to temporarily use his land, containing a coconut grove, for the bulls to exit during the recent jallikattu event, till an alternative arrangement was made.

“The authorities removed the arena’s wall and created an opening to my land from the arena by assuring that they would rebuild the wall and close the opening once the event got over. Several trees and some pipelines, which were used to water his grove, were damaged by the bulls in the event,” he alleged.

Further, the petitioner claimed that he had maintained silence on the issue as it was only a temporary arrangement, and added “However, the authorities are now planning to turn it into a permanent exit for bulls by building a grill gate instead of a wall.”

Stating that the authorities are trying to encroach his land, Karuppachami sought a direction to forbear the authorities from using his land as an exit for the arena. Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan, who heard the petition, sought a reply from the authorities and adjourned the case to February 23.