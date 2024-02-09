Rs 5 lakh ex gratia given to building collapse victims in TN's Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan on Thursday handed over cheque for `5 lakh each, under the Tamil nadu Construction Welfare Board fund, to the families of six workers who died in the building collapse in Lovedale.

Speaking to the reporters, the minister said the assistance was given within 30 hours of the accident whereas it used to take up to eight years for families to get relief earlier. “Apart from ensuring speedy compensation to the victims and the injured, Chief Minister M K Stalin is keen on assisting their livelihood,” Ganesan added.

Further, the minister directed district collector P Aruna to take steps to renovate the house of one of the injured worker and issuing patta to another injured worker besides providing them six months’ worth of groceries and rice for two other injured workers.

Tourism minister K Ramachandran handed over compensation to the kin of the deceased and injured. While Rs 2 lakh each was given to the family deceased workers, Rs 50,000 each was given to the injured undergoing treatment.