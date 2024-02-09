Tamil Nadu: Recycled art now beautifies Tiruchy city’s littered spots

TIRUCHY: Buoyed by the response to the initiative of beautifying the city’s frequently littered spots, the corporation taking it a level further has instructed for installation of artworks from recycled waste as well at such spaces to promote the importance of recycling.

As part of it, the private firm entrusted with solid waste management operations beautified Chidambaram Street with such artworks on Thursday. Detailing the initiative, a senior corporation official said,

“The private firm engaging in sanitation works was directed to beautify frequently littered spots. It has been doing it since December. Now, we have directed it to instal art from recycled waste in such beautified locations.

These artworks, made using discarded plastics, tyres and other materials, were done by its workers. Our sanitation officials, along with their field managers, are monitoring the activities. We also told the private firm to instal boards in such beautified areas requesting residents to stop littering.”

We are also considering residents' participation to promote such recycled art, the official added. While commending the initiative, J Udhayakumari, a resident of Chidambaram Street, said, “We hope that the Union government takes note of these activities and appreciates them in upcoming cleanliness surveys.” L Perumal, a senior citizen and resident of Thillai Nagar, said,

“The current strategy would only result in never-ending beautification projects. If one were to visit Alwarthoppu or such interior areas, one can spot garbage dumped on canal banks. What would the corporation do in those areas? It should hence explore more options to stop littering.” When contacted, sources said that the corporation is considering the matter.