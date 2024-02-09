Who stole our eggs? No eggs with noon-meal for Children at Kadambakuttai Irular school in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Eight Irular students of a panchayat union primary school at Kadambakuttai in Bettamugilalam panchayat have not been provided eggs in noon-meal for over two weeks as stock was not supplied to the school.

The cook M Deivanai told TNIE, “There has been no egg supply for over two weeks. I usually receive 50 kg of rice, 4 kg of dhal and two litres of oil once in three months, and receive three trays of egg (each tray comprising 30 eggs) every month which is insufficient. The stocks run out and I bring rice from my home and cook for the children. I have been cooking without receiving wages since 2015, when the school was started.”

Kadambakuttai PUPS, noon- meal organiser ( in - charge), Devarajamma said, “There is sufficient stock of dry ration with the cook and I supply egg two times ( one time 90 eggs), which is 180 eggs for every month. I was supposed to send egg this Monday, but the person who used to assist me was unavailable for the past four days due to his personal issue. On Friday morning eggs will reach the school.”

When contacted, the PUPS teacher Senthil Kumar said he was deputed to the school this Monday and did not complain about the issue to officials. Since June 2023, teachers from various schools in Kelamangalam were being deployed in Kadambakuttai for a week.

Hosur district education officer ( elementary) A Muniraj said he did not receive any information about non supply of noon meal eggs and that he would look into the issue.