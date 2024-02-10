13 youngsters lose Rs 42.6L over CRPF job fraud in Tamil Nadu, five booked

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Five persons, including a computer centre owner, were booked for allegedly swindling Rs 42.60 lakh from 13 youngsters of the district after promising to secure them jobs in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and disbursing fake job offer letters. G Jayasurya (24), a resident of Sivakasi, lodged a complaint with the Maraneri police on Thursday in this regard.



According to sources, Jayasurya and two of his friends, who have been trying to secure government jobs, applied for employment opportunities online via a computer centre in Vilampatti, owned by B Karthik. Following this, Karthik told the trio that he knew a retired DSP from the CRPF through whom he had got job offers for many people earlier. Believing this, the trio asked Karthik to arrange jobs for them.



In November 2022, Karthik along with four others met the trio at Jayasurya's house, and collected Rs 10,50,000 under the pretext of securing them jobs. Later, the five accused individuals created fake CRPF job offer letters and offered it to the trio, who went to the CRPF centre in Avadi, only to find out that the letters were fake, sources added.



"Similarly, the accused had swindled money from 10 others after assuring them jobs. Also, there is a possibility that several others could have also been cheated by them," police sources said. Further investigation is underway.