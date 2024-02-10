Bail denied to former SI accused in Sathankulam custodial death case

MADURAI: The Additional District and Sessions Court-I in Madurai denied bail to former sub-inspector P Ragu Ganesh, one of the key accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case.

Ganesh and nine other police officers were arrested after the death of two traders — P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks — in Thoothukudi in June 2020. The duo died allegedly of custodial torture. The CBI filed a chargesheet in the case and a trial has been under way since 2020.

Denying the allegations, Ganesh had filed several bail petitions over the past three years before the lower courts, the high court, and the Supreme Court. However, they were dismissed on various grounds.

In the recent bail petition, Ganesh’s counsel told the court that the former suffered a major heart attack on February 1 and was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, where he was advised to undergo a surgery.

The counsel informed the court that Ganesh’s condition was critical and that he must undergo surgery immediately. Stating that this may not be possible at the GRH where he would have to wait for several days before the surgery, the counsel requested the court to grant interim bail so that Ganesh may avail treatment at a private hospital.

However, Additional District Judge I J Tamilarasi noted that the medical reports submitted by Ganesh do not mention his critical condition or that he requires immediate surgery.

The CBI’s special public prosecutor also opposed the bail and said that the GRH is a multi-speciality hospital and there are sufficient facilities for Ganesh to seek treatment.

Considering all these aspects and the gravity of the allegations against the former sub-inspector, the judge dismissed his bail petition.