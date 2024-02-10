CM Stalin urges PM Modi for diplomatic action to release TN fishermen held by Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to make necessary diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities. The appeal comes in response to the recent arrest of 88 fishermen and 12 boats in the last 28 days.

Expressing deep concern over increasing arrests, Stalin highlighted the alarming statistics, stating, “In 2023, the Sri Lankan navy arrested 243 fishermen and seized 37 boats. However, in the last 28 days alone, 88 fishermen and 12 boats were apprehended in six incidents.”

“Such acts not only endanger the lives of the fishermen but also exacerbate the economic hardships they face.” Elaborating on the adverse impact related to nationalising fishing boats of Tamil Nadu by the SL government, MK Stalin said, “Many fishermen have invested their life savings in acquiring and maintaining their boats, which are vital for their trade. The nationalisation of these boats without proper compensation or alternative arrangements results in pushing the fishermen and their families into financial distress.”

To address the issue he sought a diplomatic resolution to ensure the safety and well-being of Tamil fishermen and added that collaborative efforts are essential to establish a framework that respects the traditional fishing rights of these communities while ensuring the security of all parties involved.