Drones to track animal movement on railway tracks in Coimbatore's Madukkarai forest range

COIMBATORE: Drones are to be deployed to monitor the movement of wild elephants near the railway track in Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore. The Tamil Nadu forest department plans to launch tethered drones with the help of the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation.

The officials from the Corporation demonstrated the functioning of a tethered drone during the inauguration of AI-based cameras at Pudupathi in Madukkarai forest range on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forest Government of Tamil Nadu Supriya Sahu said that they have identified a small dark area between railway line A and B which is difficult to cover using AI-based cameras. A drone will be hovering in the area round the clock. Its battery and power connections will be near the ground adjacent to the track.

Currently, a study is underway and we are planning to launch the drone facility within the next four months for monitoring animal movements, the officer said while speaking to the mediapersons at Pudupathi. Gaur, spotted deer and wild elephants often cross the railway tracks as they move from one part of the forest to another.