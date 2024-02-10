Government allocates Rs 115cr for river desilting in key zones throughout Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state government has sanctioned `115 crore to Water Resources Department (WRD) for desilting in key zones including Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

An official from the department has confirmed that despite ongoing desilting efforts in the Cauvery river basin, the release of water for irrigation in June will hinge on the rain during the summer.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said, “Prior to discharging water from Mettur dam for irrigation purposes, it is customary to undertake desilting, bund strengthening, and other necessary works in the Cauvery basin, which encompasses 37 rivers, 21,629 sub-channels, 924 authorised lakes, and 1,428 unauthorised lakes, ultimately benefiting nearly 7 lakh hectares of agricultural land.”

This year, the state government has earmarked `95 crore specifically for the Cauvery basin, with the remainder of the funds allocated for other critical zones. Tenders for these projects in the four zones will soon be initiated by the WRD.