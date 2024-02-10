In nearby future, movies made by humans will be termed as ‘organic movies’: lyricist Madhan Karky

CHENNAI: Madhan Karky, lyricist, screenwriter, and founder of Karky Research Foundation on Friday made a ‘technical prophecy’ relating to the role of AI in film industry.

Karky foresaw the possibility of movies written, scripted, directed and even featuring artistes created by AI tools and said in the nearby future, the movies made by humans will be termed as ‘organic movies’.

He was addressing a panel discussion on the topic - ‘Arts and AI’ during the International KaniTamil24 Conference here. He also recalled that a few decades ago, the late Tamil writer Sujatha visualised computers writing a poem by giving them appropriate feeds about the situation, etc.

“This short story of Sujatha was one of the reasons why he moved further into the Tamil computing arena. Till then, I learned Tamil to get marks. After this, he recalled that I started learning various aspects of Tamil, including grammar and linguistic nuances,” Karky reminisced.

Karky also screened a Tamil poem written by AI tools on the topic - Kalaiyum Kalaignanum (Arts and the Artists). Karky recalled his father and poet Vairamuthu doubted whether AI could write a poem with feelings expressed by human beings; he asked for a theme for a poem to be tested with AI tools.

Vairamuthu wanted to write a poem on the mental agony of two birds from Australia flying towards India during the season and lost two of their colleagues in a shoot-out in the midsea.

“According to a survey, 12% of artists involved in various art forms are using AI tools. Over 20,000 paintings made using AI tools have been sold. In some photography competitions in the US, for the first time, an AI tool won the competition by competing with humans.

There is an expectation that the job opportunities of 300 million people including artists could be deprived in the coming days due to the use of AI tools and those who don’t adopt this technology,” Karky recalled explaining how the AI is fastly spreading its wings.