Inmates at TN's Palayamkottai jail clash, 3 arrested

THOOTHUKUDI: Tirunelveli police registered FIRs against three undertrial suspects following a recent attack on another suspect in the Palayamkottai Central Prison in Tirunelveli district.

Sappattai alias Maruthaivel (31) of Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi was attacked by the trio and sustained injuries, following which he was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by the prison superintendent Senthamarai Kannan, the Perumalpuram police registered FIRs against K Bala alias Balasubramanian (31), J Sankaramoorthy (29) and Chandraprasad (29) and the trio were arrested.

The Palayamkottai prison, which has a total capacity of 1,333 people, currently has 1,110 inmates. Suspects from different castes are put in separate blocks and only interact during day time.

Clashes allegedly erupted due to differences among the suspects held in connection with revenge murders in Thoothukudi. Sources said that one Athipalam, an associate of a Backward Class leader was murdered in 2006 by a gang led by one Sivakumar of Ayyanadaippu.

To avenge Athipalam’s death, his brother Rajesh killed Sivakumar outside the Thoothukudi South police station in 2019. Sivakumar’s brother Muthukumar was also murdered by Rajesh’s associates.