Kodanad case suspect seeks inspection in three scenes of occurrences

COIMBATORE: Jithin Joy, one of the suspects in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case, on Friday filed a petition before the Udhagamandalam Sessions court urging it to inspect the three scenes of occurrences in the property where the incident happened in April 2017.

Referring to the visit of former CM Jayalalithaaa's aide Sasikala to the Kodanad estate on January 19, the petitioner said her visit could have disturbed the scene of occurrence.

"There are three scenes of occurrences within the compound of Kodanad estate. The prosecution witnesses and cross-examination held before further investigation have not clearly described the scene of occurrences. It came to the light that the nature of the scene of occurrences itself is altered and again there is a chance of disturbances to the scene of occurrences by way of inspection by various departments including survey and revenue departments," he said in the petition.

Stressing the importance of preserving the scene of occurrences Joy and requested the court to direct its officers to carry out an inspection in the property along with defence and prosecution counsels under section 310 of CrPC

His counsel K Vijayan said Joy feared there was chance of disturbance to the scene of occurrences not only due to the visit of Sasikala but also by various government departments, including the survey and revenue departments. The court posted hearing on the matter to February 23.