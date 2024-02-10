Madras HC allows private buses to operate from Koyambedu

CHENNAI: In a temporary relief to omnibus operators, the Madras High Court on Friday allowed them to pick up and drop passengers at their private garages in and around Koyambedu while operating buses to southern districts as done before the launch of Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam.

“Even while the buses were being operated from Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu, it is learnt that the garages at private lands of travel agencies near the bus stand were used for public convenience. This can be continued until things get settled,” Justice RN Manjula said in an interim order passed on the petitions filed by omnibus operators.

Apart from the garages at Koyambedu, the bus operators can pick up and drop passengers from Surapet and Porur toll plazas as offered by the state government, she added.

However, the south-bound buses cannot skip KCBT. “It is made clear that no south-bound mofussil bus must cross Kilambakkam without going to the terminus to pick up and drop passengers,” she said.

The judge directed bus operators to not designate any places other than Porur and Surapattu toll plazas as the pickup and drop points in any of the online bus reservation sites/apps.