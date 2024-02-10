MS Swaminathan: Legendary scientist, institution builder

CHENNAI: The Union government on Friday awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously to agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, M S Swaminathan’s daughter and chairperson of M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, thanked the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the honour on her father.

She said in a press statement, “It is a great honour, and recognition of the work he has done throughout his life to advance science to solve the problem of food and nutrition security in India and across the world. He was also an institution builder and a mentor to thousands of young scientists. “

“Swaminathan’s life embodies selflessness and service to humanity. He believed in using the power of science and technology to solve social problems. The recognition given to him now will serve to inspire and motivate the younger generation to believe that through thoughtful and humane use of science and technology, it is possible to solve the problems of society,” Dr Soumya Swaminthan said.