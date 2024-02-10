Suspend registrar, TN government tells Periyar University V-C

COIMBATORE: The state higher education department has directed the VC of Periyar University R Jagannathan to suspend the registrar (full additional charge) K Thangavel, based on the report of an inquiry committee which looked into corruption charges against him. Thangavel is set to retire on February 29.

In January, the department appointed IAS officers S Palanisamy and M Ilango Hendry Dass to hold an inquiry against officers of the university following complaints regarding appointments and procurement of a few items.

In his communication to the VC, dated February 7, higher education department secretary A Karthik stated, “Out of eight complaints, the committee has found seven complaints to be true. These include removing Local Audit Fund objection against the appointment of Thangavel, scam in procuring computer items to Computer Science department, purchasing low configuration computers, purchasing a software which was yet to be put into use, violations at skill courses at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, expenditure incurred in getting debit cards and a scam in outsourcing the works only to a particular firm.”

AUT former president K Pandian charged the Vice Chancellor with not taking action against the registrar. Repeated attempts to reach VC J Jagannathan and secretary Karthik went in vain.