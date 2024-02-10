Tamil Nadu: Ministers lay foundation stone for Rs 90-crore bridge across Palar river

VELLORE: As a step towards addressing the long-standing issue of traffic congestion on roads connecting Kangeyanallur and Sathuvacheri, Tamil Nadu Water Minister Duraimurugan and Public Works Department Minister EV Velu inaugurated the construction of a Rs 90.66-crore high-level bridge across Palar river by laying the foundation stone on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Duraimurugan highlighted the pressing need in the region for improved infrastructure, noting the various crucial government and private establishments in the vicinity, including the Superintendent of Police’s office, Katpadi Railway Station and VIT University among others.

Minister Velu assured efforts will be sped up for land acquisition in other similar projects and added that public funds will be efficiently utilised to make sure the projects are completed within the stipulated time period.

Additional District Collector VR Subbulaxmi, MLAs AP Nanda Kumar and P Karthikeyan, Mayor Sujatha Anandkumar, and others also took part in the inauguration.