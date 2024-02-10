Tamil Nadu: WRD focusing on check dams, ignoring restoration of rivers, say Perambalur residents

PERAMBALUR: The Water Resources Department (WRD) on Friday laid the foundation stone for construction of a check dam across Porkuni river in Ladapuram of the district.

The structure, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.76 crore, is the latest in a series of new check dams being built across rivers in the district. The WRD had also laid the foundation for separate check dams across the Marudaiyaru in Vilamuthur and the Vedhanadhi in Anukkur on February 5 and February 7 respectively.

The check dams will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.09 crore and Rs 3.43 crore respectively. However, pointing to the state the rivers are in due to "lack of maintenance", locals criticise the WRD for instead prioritising construction of new check dams.

Over the years, seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) growth has reduced the width of several rivers and obstructed water flow. Rivers even appear to have gone missing in some places due to the weed overgrowth, complain locals.

Mentioning the branches of these rivers and small streams in need of restoration, they add that the situation is similar with all the 73 lakes under the WRD, where damaged canals and sluices awaiting repairs worsen the situation. "Desilting works are pending and despite multiple requests for restoration of rivers, officials say they have no funds.