Ten days on, GN Mills Road in TN yet to be opened fully

COIMBATORE: A stretch of road near the GN Mills junction on the Mettupalayam Road has been closed for pipeline installation work for nearly two weeks. Motorists and the public have raised concerns over the snail’s pace of work on the road.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply And Drainage Board (TWAD) personnel had closed the road 10 days ago. It is yet to be reopened for vehicle movement, thus inconveniencing pedestrians and motorists.

The TWAD has been carrying out the PIllur-III water supply project works on behalf of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). The project, which was conceived at a cost of Rs 779.86 crore to meet the current and future drinking water needs of the city, commenced in 2018.

The CCMC and TWAD completed several phases of the trial run and are gearing up for the commissioning of the project. The TWAD officials began installing pipelines at GN Mills on Mettupalayam Road around 10 days ago.

In view of this, officials closed a stretch of the service road of the GN Mills flyover and diverted the vehicles proceeding from Kavundampalayam to Thudiyalur, via the Udayampalayam Road, without any prior intimation. This has led to traffic congestion.

“It has been more than 10 days since the officials closed the road without any prior intimation and began the pipeline works near the GN Mills flyover. Now, we have to take a diversion via the Udayampalayam Road and exit via the Vellakinar Pirivu Road to reach the Mettupalayam Road.

Without further delay, the officials must expedite the works and reopen the road soon,” said J Kaliyappan, a resident of Swathi Garden. When enquired about it, a TWAD official said the works would be completed and the road will be reopened for traffic soon.