Bharat is inclusive and equitable today, says TN governor

TIRUCHY: Calling “today’s Bharat” inclusive and equitable, Governor RN Ravi on Saturday said it’s a “rashtra with heavy divine obligation to save and to do good to the world at large.”

The governor made the comment at Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College where he was chief guest for its silver jubilee celebrations. He also attended the valedictory event of the International Congress on Renaissance in Sports.

At the event he said, “Just as state governments give away crores of rupees in prizes to medal winners in sports, sports infrastructure should also be improved. This can increase the number of athletes who win medals, which is currently on the rise.”

Ahead of Governor Ravi’s visit to Tiruchy, CPM workers carrying black flags staged a road roko at Thiruvanaikaval. In it, more than 40 functionaries protested by chanting slogans condemning the governor. They chanted, “Go back Ravi “, “Agent of Delhi”, “Sign the pending bills”, “Don’t defame socialism, Periyar and Gandhi”, among others.

With traffic taking a hit for around an hour, the police detained the protesters. Security was then heightened at Thiruvanaikaval to ensure free movement of the governor’s convoy.