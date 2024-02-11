EPS flays govt for opening Kilambakkam bus terminus sans proper infra

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the DMK government for inaugurating Kilambakkam bus terminus without ensuring proper connectivity and completing works of essential infrastructure. He urged the state government to take immediate steps to solve the issues.

In a press statement, Palaniswami emphasised that the AIADMK government had planned a well-rounded bus stand with connectivity to suburban trains, metro rail, town buses, share-autos, taxis, hotels, ATMs, toilets, and other essential facilities. He pointed to a protest taken out by the commuters on Saturday morning at Kilambakkam as visible evidence of public suffering resulting from the incomplete works at the terminus.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai also expressed concern regarding the facilities at the terminus. He issued a warning, stating a mass protest will be taken out in Chennai if the government fails to address the commuters’ grievances.