Expedite panel nod for CMRL phase II, TN CM MK Stalin urges PM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a letter, appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for granting Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approval for Phase-II project of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

Stalin said the Phase-II project encompasses three additional corridors, spanning 119 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore. The proposal was submitted to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for approval in January 2019. Subsequently, with recommendations from MoHUA and NITI Aayog, funding approvals were secured from JICA, ADB, AIIB, and NDB. The foundation stone for Phase II was laid by the Union Home Minister in November 2020.

Highlighting the current status of the project, the chief minister said the Phase-II proposal has been awaiting approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for more than two years. He emphasised despite the delay, the state government has initiated Phase II works, banking on the anticipated approval from the union government.

“However, due to the Union share being held up pending CCEA approval, the state government is bearing the project’s financial burden, leading to a slowdown in progress and causing significant strain on state finances,” Stalin added.