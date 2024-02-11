Govt committed to providing all technical services in Tamil: CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin affirmed the current DMK government is committed to facilitating all technical services in Tamil. Stalin’s statement for the concluding ceremony of International KaniTamil24 was delivered by Minister for Information Technologies Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

In his speech, Stalin recalled the persistent efforts of successive DMK governments in fostering entrepreneurship related to information technology and establishing IT parks in the state. He outlined various initiatives undertaken by previous DMK administrations to promote the use of Tamil in the field of technology.

He highlighted that the report of the Internet and Mobile Association of India(IAMAI) suggesting that India stands second among internet users in the world and Tamil Nadu stands first in the country. He added the erstwhile DMK government had organised ‘Empower IT’ every year and spread awareness on mobile governance and e-governance in the state.

The conference focused on developing Natural Language Processing Tools (NLPT), Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Machine Translation (MT), Sentimental Analysis (SA), Large Language Model (LLM), and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) in Tamil.