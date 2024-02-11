Passengers protest at new Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai over lack of bus services
People staged a protest at the Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai, complaining about inadequate bus service towards South Districts.
Agitated passengers who had to wait for long hours for buses ar Kilambakkam terminus staged a protest in the early hours of Saturday, Febuary 10.
The passengers expressed discontent over the lack of arrangements made by the state government and alleged that there were not enough bus services forcing the passengers to wait for hours in the bus stand.
The frustrated passengers blocked the GST road and claimed that there was no proper connectivity from their respective localities to reach KCBT bus terminus which is promoted by the TN government as an alernative to the Koyambedu bus terminus in Chennai.
More than 200 passengers were said to be protesting for more than two hours, reported The News Minute.
The protesters also added that there was no proper schedule maintained and every day the buses opearted at their own time.
Following the protest, the traffic came to a standstill on the GST road for more than two hours.
Police officials from Guduvanchery, Maraimalai Nagar, Vandalur and Tambaram rushed to the spot and held discussions with the protestors.
The protest came to an end after the commuters were promised of better transport facilities.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai slammed the DMK led TN government for its lack of planning before shifting the bus terminus from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam.
"Due to the administrative blunders of the DMK government, the public continues to suffer. The DMK government hastily shifted the bus station to Kilambakkam, about forty kilometres away, without making any proper arrangements, with the sole intention of taking over the site of the Koyambedu bus stand. Forty days after the opening of the Kilambakkambus stand, the problems faced by passengers have not been resolved," said Annamalai in his 'X' account.
"Yesterday night, the passengers who came from many parts of Chennai to go to various towns including Trichy, Thanjavur, and Kumbakonam, were suffering in the middle of the night as there were no buses to go to the town and one or two buses were already booked," he added.