Passengers protest at new Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai over lack of bus services

The protesters also added that there was no proper schedule maintained and every day the buses opearted at their own time.

Following the protest, the traffic came to a standstill on the GST road for more than two hours.

Police officials from Guduvanchery, Maraimalai Nagar, Vandalur and Tambaram rushed to the spot and held discussions with the protestors.

The protest came to an end after the commuters were promised of better transport facilities.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai slammed the DMK led TN government for its lack of planning before shifting the bus terminus from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam.