Portion of ‘untouchability wall’ in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district razed

TIRUPPUR: The revenue officials, on Saturday afternoon, demolished a portion of an ‘untouchability wall’ between Devindran Nagar and VIP Nagar in Sevur village Avinashi, days after members of an SC community in the area sought its removal.

Speaking to TNIE, J Manonmani SC villager of Devindran Nagar said, “We are much relieved after a group of officials have arrived with an earthmover and demolished a portion of the wall.

They have promised that they will remove the rest of the wall on Monday and Tuesday. The removed portion of the wall will enable around 60 families of the Devendiran Nagar to use the common path in our village.”

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) district secretary (Tiruppur) CK Kanagaraj said the issue has been lingering for more than 16 years.

Speaking to TNIE, VIP Resident Welfare Association secretary RP Govindasamy said, “We have extended the wall (600 feet) to our houses for our safety and protection. When the peace meet was already scheduled on Monday, why did they remove the wall ? We will challenge the issue in the local court.”