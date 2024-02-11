Restore FCRA licences to church-based organisations: DMK MP

CHENNAI: DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking withdrawal of the cancellation of FCRA licences of Christian and Church-based organisations, as well as other NGOs.

In the communication, Wilson emphasised the authority vested in the government by Section 14 of FCRA, allows the prohibition of foreign contributions if they are perceived to impact India’s sovereignty, integrity, public interest, freedom and fairness of elections, friendly relations with foreign states, or harmony among religious and societal groups. However, he pointed out the lack of clear definitions for terms like “political nature” and activities against “public interest,” “economic interest,” or “security” in the Act, leading to subjective interpretation, arbitrary application, and the potential for misuse.

Wilson underscored the adverse effects of such provisions and urged the union home minister to provide necessary instructions for withdrawing cancellation of all such FCRA certificates and initiate a thorough review of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 and Rules.

He underlined that this would safeguard the contributions of NGOs to the well-being of our society and charitable activities.