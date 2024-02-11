Tamil Nadu: Advocates seek public hearing for project coming up in Thoothukudi SIPCOT land

THOOTHUKUDI: After people of Kalaignanapuram submitted a petition to Collector G Lakshmipathy strongly objecting to a project, citing health concerns, a group of advocates visited the village on Friday to learn about the project. The advocates suggested that the district administration conduct public hearings for the locals to present their views on the project, works on which are underway in SIPCOT.

In a recent petition, villagers of Kalaignanapuram said that a firm had begun constructing 15 'dish antennas' in a land under SIPCOT. Locals said they are apprehensive of the high degree radiation that can emanate from such project, and can cause health hazards. The same project, they alleged, was initially planned at Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district, but it was shown doors following public outrage, and then moved to Kalaignanapuram.

One Muniasamy from the village said that they were not informed about the project coming up on SIPCOT land at Kalaignanapuram. "Neither was a signboard erected, nor any announcement about the project was made to create awareness among the people," he said. The Tahsildar and village administrative officers had not revealed anything despite multiple requests, but police personnel had been deployed for construction works, said the villagers.

Advocate Athisyakumar, who led the team of lawyers to visit the project site, said that the district administration should conduct public hearings and let locals learn about the pros and cons of the project. No official knew whom the project belonged to, state or private. The people should know about the project, and should be assured of employment opportunities, the advocate said.