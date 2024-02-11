Tamil Nadu: Amur carps introduced in Nagapattinam ponds to boost farming diversity

NAGAPATTINAM: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) experts here have introduced an exotic species, ‘Amur Carp’ in farm ponds of the district to improve diversity in carp farming. Amur carp also takes longer time than common carps to attain maturity, making it advantageous for farmers. E Hino Fernando, a fisheries extension expert, said,

"Other varieties of carps which attain reproductive maturity earlier may prove adverse to farmers as the offspring from breeding end up consuming extra space and resources, affecting the harvest. However, Amur carp take more time to mature -- about 14 to 16 months -- whereas they can be harvested in about ten months."

Accordingly, KVK experts introduced a thousand carp fingerlings each in the ponds of farmers S Suresh in Sembiyanmadevi and V Mathiyazhagan in Nagapattinam block. "Amur carp (Cyprinus rubrofuscus) is an improved variety of common carp developed from its Hungarian strain.

This carp got adapted to the local environmental conditions in River Amur. Hence, it is compatible with Indian carps," said ICAR-KVK's Programme Coordinator A Gopalakannan. The fish farmers predominantly cultivate six types of carps, including Indian major carps (IMC) rohu, mrigal and catla.

The exotic carps cultivated are common carp, grass carp and silver carp. Among these, the Indian major carps are preferred as they are said to have the longest maturity period.

Experts said that they chose Amur carp for the experiment as these species are compatible with Indian carps. Samples will be analysed every 45 days in their experiment before promoting Amur carp across the district, they added.

