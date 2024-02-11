Tamil Nadu: Murder accused who jumped bail held after 14 years

KRISHNAGIRI: A 44-year-old murder case accused who jumped bail 14 years ago was arrested from near Bengaluru on Saturday. The accused, a former resident of Bargur in Krishnagiri district, had come out on bail in 2009 and went underground. The arrested absconder is Ansar, a former resident of Bargur in Krishnagiri district.

Recently, the police received a tip-off on the location of Ansar from an anonymous source. He was hiding near Attibele near the border of Bengaluru. A five-member police team headed by Bargur inspector of police Valarmathi arrested Ansar.

Aansar and his friend V Balan were accused for the murder of H Periyadurai (52) of Sigaralapallii in July 2009. The murder was a fallout of a quarrel during a drinking bout in an isolated place near JagadeviAnsar and Balan had borrowed money from Periyadurai. In an inebriated state, Ansar had allegedly denied borrowing the money from Periyadurai and a quarrel erupted and later it escalated into a fight. The duo hit Periyadurai with stones injuring and later strangling him to death.

The next day Jagadevi Village Administration Officer was notified about the corpse in their area and complained to Bargur police station. Following an investigation, Bargur police arrested the duo, Ansar and Balan. A few months later Ansar had left prison on bail. However, Ansar didn’t appear in court for over 13 years. Meanwhile, Balan was awarded a life sentence in 2014. As Ansar was not found his trial was held up.