Tamil Nadu: Release of water to Cauvery delta regions from Mettur dam suspended

SALEM: The release of water from the Mettur dam to Cauvery delta regions for irrigation purposes was stopped on Saturday evening.

On behalf of the Cauvery delta farmers, a request was made to Chief Minister M K Stalin to provide water to save the samba crops cultivated in the delta districts. Following this, the CM ordered the release of 2,000 million cubic feet (tmcft) of water from the Mettur dam.

On February 3,6,000 cusecs of water were released from the dam for irrigational purposes. (One cusec = one cubic foot per second.)

“Before the CM’s order, 600 cusecs of water was already released from Mettur dam for drinking water projects. With that, 6,000 cusecs of water were opened for the Cauvery Delta. After releasing water to the Cauvery delta for a week, it was stopped on Saturday. In all 1,000 cusecs of water was released from 6 pm on Saturday only for drinking water needs,” said Water Resources Department officials.