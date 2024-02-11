Tamil Nadu: Rs 5 crore sought for Pillur-2 water scheme maintenance works in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) sent a proposal to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) seeking sanction for Rs 5 crore from the general fund for the Pillur-2 drinking water scheme.

The money is required for buying machinery and for maintenance works. Meanwhile, the Rs 800 cr Pillur-3 project is set to be inaugurated by Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday.

The Pillur-2 water supply project was implemented in the district at a cost of Rs 113.74 crore in 2007 under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) through which around 125 MLD of water is supplied exclusively to Coimbatore city.

The civic body officials have prepared an estimate of Rs 5 crore for buying necessary machinery, appointing technicians, fixing leakages and other issues, carrying out maintenance works and operating the pumping station and treatment plant for the next one year.

Water is currently being pumped from Pillur dam through four motors with a power of 375 HP via 1500 mm wide and 5.17 long pipelines.

The water is pumped to the treatment plant at Velliyangadu from which the treated water is pumped through four pumps with a power of 555 HP and two electric motors with a power of 150 HP to the over-head tanks (OHTs) at Sathy Road via the Kattan Malai Tunnel through 23.37-kilomete-long pipelines.

Later, water is pumped from the OHTs to the residential units. Sources said that the CCMC has planned to carry out the works using the civic body’s general funds in 2024-25. In view of this, the CCMC has sent a proposal to the CMA seeking Administrative Sanction (AS) for the works.

The Pillur-3 scheme that will be inaugurated on Sunday by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will be carried out by the CCMC along with the TWAD Board at a cost of Rs 779.83 crore. The project with the Bavani River water as its source will be able to supply 178.30 MLD (million litre per day) of water to Coimbatore city.