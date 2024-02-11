Tamil Nadu: Six, including bank staff, held for swindling Rs 7 crore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Friday arrested the deputy manager, two cashiers and three customers of a leading private bank for misappropriation of `7.33 crore. Police are on the lookout for 10 other accused who are absconding.

The accused have been identified as, branch manager Jagan Palani (38), cashiers Nivedha (23) and Sheik Ashraf, and three customers Kulothungan, Kennedy and Harikrishnan.

A complaint filed by one Z Mohamed Ziauddin (46)to Commissioner V Balakrishnan stated that he has been working as a marketing head at the bank and based on a complaint, began an internal audit and found that Palani had conspired with Nivedha and Ashraf and deposited Rs 7.33 crore to 12 customers bank accounts without making an entry. They had also carried out various transactions without receiving actual cash from the customers. Kulothungan, who was a customer of a different private bank allegedly received Rs 25 lakh from Nivedha without making an entry in the bank system.

All 16 people were involved in the misappropriation of `7.33 crore and causing unlawful loss to the bank, stated the complaint. Based on this, a case was registered on Friday and CCB officials arrested six people who were produced before the judicial magistrate on Friday night and were remanded to judicial custody. A search is on to nab the others.