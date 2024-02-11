Tamil Nadu: Students hit as Bharathiar University canteen shuts down

COIMBATORE: The canteen at Bharathiar University has been shut for the past four days, inconveniencing hundreds of students and staff. Day scholars, law college students, and non-teaching staff depended on this canteen for their breakfast and lunch.

A student, MR Arutchelvar, said the fare at affordable rates was beneficial. “Those staying in PG facilities and day-scholars who arrive early for class use this canteen for breakfast. Eating outside would require a 5 km travel,” Arutchelvar said.

Another student, LS Logesh Cibi, said “Hostel students who find it difficult to walk to the hostel mess, located at the other end of the campus, have been relying on this canteen for their lunch.” G Shalini, a law college student, said “As Coimbatore Law College lacks a proper canteen, students depend on Bharathiar University’s canteen.

The canteen had to be closed after its contract expired. Canteen contractor B Dinesh Kumar said, “Renewal papers for the contract had been submitted to the officials 20 days before the contract was due to expire but there was no response from the officials.”

“There are 39 departments in total, with approximately 4,500 students. Each day, around 500-700 students used to visit the canteen,” he added.

Rupa Gunaseelan, the Registrar (in charge) of Bharathiar University, told TNIE, “The university is committed to actively addressing and resolving the situation to ensure that students and staff, who rely on the canteen for their daily meals, do not face any difficulties.”