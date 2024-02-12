Children turn labourers due to zero schools in Elluparai

40-year-old Geetha told TNIE that her 14-year-old daughter did attend Peenjamandai Government School till Class 6. However, following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, she discontinued her education and is currently employed as a child labourer at a field in Salem, she said. Geetha noted that the 6km walk through forest cover to get to the school is an obstacle due to bad roads and also a safety concern after school (4-4.30 pm) when it gets dark.

A 17-year-old’s father, Annamalai, mentioned that his son attended Pallikonda Government School till Class 5, then switched to Peenjamandai Government School till Class 7, after which he discontinued his studies.

Occasionally, unknown individuals from various places, including Salem and Karnataka, visit the village and recruit children for work, he said, adding that his son was recruited the same way. Annamalai’s son is currently employed in Salem for a monthly salary of `300, on top of food and accommodation.

An acute lack of interest

The small number of students who remain resolute about completing their schooling, travel about 50km to attend schools outside the forest region, where roads, although quite worn-out, are still usable. Nonetheless, many of these students end up staying in hostels outside to avoid the daily commute through forest cover. On the other hand, a handful of students who already dropped out, have been attending the classes of a 23-year-old instructor associated with Hand in Hand India (an NGO) within the village itself.

However, Elluparai villagers asserted that the lack of schools and anganwadi centres in the village has contributed to a widespread lack of enthusiasm towards education.

Speaking to TNIE, Vanmathi, the 23-year-old teacher from Hand in Hand India, said that classes conducted within the village focus on providing basic education to children aged 6-14. While the total number of students enrolled for these classes is 17, in reality, only 8-9 of them actively attend them.

Vanmathi attributes this notable lack of interest to the absence of anganwadi centres in the village, which are typically the entry point for many into the state’s educational infrastructure.

“A majority of the parents take their children along with them to their workplaces, usually agricultural fields, due to the absence of anganwadis. The situation positions the children such that they develop a natural interest in working and earning rather than studying,” said another villager.