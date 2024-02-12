Coast Guard displays rescue capabilities in Karaikal

KARAIKAL: Hundreds of people gathered at the decks of the Indian Coast Guard's base in the district on Sunday to witness the 'day at sea' event conducted on the occasion of ICG Raising Day month.
The coast guard demonstrated their vessel maneuvers, rescue operations and arms handling needed to prevent foreign insurgency, ensure coastal security and maintain law enforcement near the coast.
The Indian Coast Guard(ICG) celebrated the Raising Day across the country on February 1 to commemorate their 48th year of establishment through a special act.
As part of the Rising day month, the ICG Station took family members of staffs of Puducherry fisheries department and Karaikal Port for a tour in the offshore patrol vessel ICGS Shaunak under Station Commander Vijay Viswanathan.
During the tour, ICGS Shaunak was joined by patrol vessels ICGS Annie Besant and ICGS C-436. The two vessels performed various maneuvers as they escorted ICGS Shaunak to deep sea for about ten nautical miles in the eastern direction from Karaikal Port and then returned to the shore.
During the tour, the coast guard also demonstrated their rescue operation at the sea with their Advanced Light Helicopter before the people. A personnel suspended from the helicopter demonstrated the method of rescuing people struggling in the sea, such as fishermen in distress.
The ICGs also displayed their arms by launching rockets from the ship's deck and firing assault rifles into the air. Nagapattinam District Collector Johny Tom Varghese and Nagapattinam SP Harsh Singh were among the special guests.
Sana, a college student from Villupuram said, "The capabilities of Coast Guard are more impressive when seen in person. We were treated to a memorable experience of thrilling demonstrations."