Coast Guard displays rescue capabilities in Karaikal

KARAIKAL: Hundreds of people gathered at the decks of the Indian Coast Guard's base in the district on Sunday to witness the 'day at sea' event conducted on the occasion of ICG Raising Day month.

The coast guard demonstrated their vessel maneuvers, rescue operations and arms handling needed to prevent foreign insurgency, ensure coastal security and maintain law enforcement near the coast.

The Indian Coast Guard(ICG) celebrated the Raising Day across the country on February 1 to commemorate their 48th year of establishment through a special act.

As part of the Rising day month, the ICG Station took family members of staffs of Puducherry fisheries department and Karaikal Port for a tour in the offshore patrol vessel ICGS Shaunak under Station Commander Vijay Viswanathan.