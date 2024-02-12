Kovai car blast: Four more arrested by NIA after searches across Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested four more people, including three from Coimbatore, following searches at 21 locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with the ISIS-inspired Coimbatore car bomb blast and ISIS recruitment cases.

According to a NIA press release, a large number of electronic devices, material objects and documents, including six laptop, 25 mobile phones, 34 SIM cards, six SD cards, three hard discs, etc.

The arrested were identified as Jameel Basha Umari of Chennai who had worked at Madras Arabic College and allegedly promoted fundamentalism, extremism and radicalised students, Maulvi Hussain Faizy alias Mohammed Hussain Faizy, a teacher at Coimbatore Arabic College, and Irshath, an Arabic school teacher who were Jameel’s students.