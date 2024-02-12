Leopard cub rescued from Kaliyal range is fine: Kanyakumari DFO

KANNIYAKUMARI: Days after a leopard cub was rescued from a residential area in Chittar Ceylon Colony in Kaliyal's range on January 31, District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja has said that the cub is doing well now. Since the cub had canine distemper, a vaccination drive has been initiated at villages in the forest. So far, 266 dogs have been vaccinated.



Leopard cubs were spotted roaming in the Kaliyal range on January 29. Two days later, the female cub in question was discovered. The forest staff informed Ilayaraja, the district forest officer and wildlife warden of Kanyakumari division, and relocated it to the department campus in Pechiparai.

Ilayaraja told TNIE that the cub displayed symptoms such as seizures and frothing from the mouth. KMTR (Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve) veterinarian Dr Manoharan and his team conducted tests, including swabs from the nostril and throat, as well as blood tests. The test results confirmed canine distemper. Simultaneously, the cub was administered siddha treatment.