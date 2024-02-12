Leopard cub rescued from Kaliyal range is fine: Kanyakumari DFO

KANNIYAKUMARI: Days after a leopard cub was rescued from a residential area in Chittar Ceylon Colony in Kaliyal's range on January 31, District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja has said that the cub is doing well now. Since the cub had canine distemper, a vaccination drive has been initiated at villages in the forest. So far, 266 dogs have been vaccinated.
Leopard cubs were spotted roaming in the Kaliyal range on January 29. Two days later, the female cub in question was discovered. The forest staff informed Ilayaraja, the district forest officer and wildlife warden of Kanyakumari division, and relocated it to the department campus in Pechiparai.
Ilayaraja told TNIE that the cub displayed symptoms such as seizures and frothing from the mouth. KMTR (Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve) veterinarian Dr Manoharan and his team conducted tests, including swabs from the nostril and throat, as well as blood tests. The test results confirmed canine distemper. Simultaneously, the cub was administered siddha treatment.
Eventually, the cub showed signs of improvement, including her ability to eat from a plate all by herself. Ilayaraja said that investigations traced the outbreak to dogs and cats.
To prevent further spread, a vaccination programme was organised in the surrounding 24 villages, which include 18 settlements, three Arasu Rubber Corporation (ARC), and three encroachments. Until Saturday, a team of four veterinarians had vaccinated a total of 266 dogs, including 135 strays, with the help of the NGO Jeeva Karunya.
"Additionally, camera traps were set up post-rescue to monitor the spread of the disease in the wild. Images thus gathered revealed the presence of healthy animals. In a bid to cast a wider protection net, the vaccination programme will be extended to neighbouring ranges, including Azhagiyapandiyapuram and Boothapandy. This collaborative effort highlights the importance of proactive wildlife management and community engagement in safeguarding both animal and human population from zoonotic diseases," the DFO added.