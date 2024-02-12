Nagari-Tindivanam railway track work revived as Rs 350 cr allocated in interim budget

CHENNAI: The construction of the long-delayed 184.45-km railway line project between Tindivanam and Nagari is set to commence full swing this year, with the development of the 70.5-km broad gauge line from Nagari to Ranipettai to be taken up during the first phase. Official sources said the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments have acquired 81% of the land required for the entire project.

This line project, which has shockingly witnessed little progress since the foundation stone was laid in 2007, was allocated Rs 350 crore in the union government’s recent interim budget and Rs 200 crore last year.

Sources from the construction wing of the Southern Railway said about 33 km of new line will be constructed this year from Nagari-Podatturpettai (13 km) and Walajah Road-Sholinghur town (20 km) stretches, for which tenders are being finalised.

“Out of the 184.45 km, about 6.5 km of the new line from Walajah Road to Ranipet was developed using Rs 20 crore allocated in 2008 and was opened for goods traffic in November 2020. Soon, work for the 28.5-km line from Podatturpettai to Sholingur will also be taken up. Eventually, we will have a new line from Nagari to Ranipet (70.5 km) in a few years,” said an official.

In addition to providing a connection to Puducherry via Tindivanam, the new line originating from Tindivanam on the Chennai Egmore-Villupuram line intersects the Chennai-Katpadi line at Walajah station and culminates at Nagari, linking with the Chennai Central-Tirupati railway line. “The line project will contribute to transformation in rail network as passenger and goods trains can be diverted easily from all three congested lines,” said train enthusiast S Rajasekaran of Katpadi.