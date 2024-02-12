Tamil Nadu: DMK Minister Senthil Balaji resigns amid pressure

Balaji was one of the influential ministers in the cabinet headed by CM MK Stalin and held portfolios such as electricity and prohibition. He was divested of the portfolios following his arrest on June 14, and he has continued as a minister without a portfolio since then.

There have been criticisms from opposition parties including AIADMK and BJP for his continuance as a minister despite being arrested in a criminal case.

Recently, while hearing a bail petition from the minister, Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court questioned the rationale behind Balaji continuing as a minister without portfolio despite being under remand for 230 days in a case booked by the Enforcement Directorate.